Vaxcel Lighting T0589 Gage 15" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Volcanic Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Vaxcel Lighting T0589 Gage 15" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesQuality rust-proof aluminum construction is perfect for coastal areas or harsh conditions offering long lasting durabilityDusk to dawn photo cell automatically turns fixture on in the dark and off in the light for added safety and security, saving energy during daylight hoursLantern style wire cage framework with clear glass panels. Ideal for many settings including modern farmhouse, rustic, industrial, and transitional decorsUses 1 x 60 watt E26 medium base bulbs (not included). Compatible with LED, vintage Edison clear filament bulbs, and halogen bulbs. Dimmable when a dimmable bulb and wall switch dimmer are used (not included)Constructed of aluminumIncludes a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIntended for outdoor useBuilt-in daylight sensor to control the lighting automaticallyETL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 7"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 6.47 lbsShade Height: 9"Shade Width: 5-3/4"Backplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 1-3/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST64Bulb Included: No Volcanic Black