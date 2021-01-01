Vaxcel Lighting T0475 Cambridge 3 Light 27" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Glass Panel Shades Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Vaxcel Lighting T0475 Cambridge 3 Light 27" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Glass Panel Shades The Cambridge collection is the perfect blend of traditional and upscale class. Its updated lantern lines with wrinkle glass panes. This lighting family, offered in a variety of mounting options, make an inviting statement of “welcome home”. Features Comes with all mounting hardware required Steel construction will ensure reliable performance for year to come Comes with glass panel shades (3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required Intended for outdoor use Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs Built-in daylight sensor to control the lighting automatically ETL rated for wet locations Covered under Vaxcel Lighting's 5 year warranty Dimensions Height: 26-1/2" Width: 10" Extension: 11-1/4" Product Weight: 6.4 lbs Shade Height: 12" Shade Width: 8" Shade Depth: 8" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 180 watts Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Shape: B10 Bulbs Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze