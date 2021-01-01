From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting T0384 Cumberland Single Light 16" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Rust Iron Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Vaxcel Lighting T0384 Cumberland Single Light 16" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Features Constructed from steel Comes with a clear seeded glass shade Requires (1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulb This product is designed for use outdoors Built-in motion sensor automatically switches on the light when you're near by ETL rated for wet locations Dimensions Height: 16" Width: 6" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 60 watts Rust Iron