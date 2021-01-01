From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting T0314 Delano Single Light 15" High Outdoor Wall Sconce Oil Burnished Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Vaxcel Lighting T0314 Delano Single Light 15" High Outdoor Wall Sconce This fixture will fit your lifestyle and enhance beauty, safety, and usability of your home. Using patented technology, the fixture dims at night until motion is detected. Features Dark-sky compliant fixture Dark-sky compliant fixture Crafted from steel Comes with an outer oil burnished bronze / inner gold steel shade Requires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb Capable of being dimmed CUL rated for wet locations Dark sky compliant fixture Dimensions Height: 15" Width: 11" Extension: 13" Product Weight: 5.3 lbs Shade Height: 13" Shade Width: 11" Shade Diameter: 11" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Wattage: 100 watts Voltage: 120 volts Oil Burnished Bronze