Vaxcel Lighting T0291 Delano Single Light 15" High Outdoor Wall Sconce Oil Burnished Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Vaxcel Lighting T0291 Delano Single Light 15" High Outdoor Wall Sconce This fixture will fit your lifestyle and enhance beauty, safety, and usability of your home. Using patented technology, the fixture dims at night until motion is detected. Features Includes Dualux patented motion controlled energy saving technology Dark-sky compliant fixture Fixture automatically dims at night for ambient illumination through the night Integrated timer allows you to control duration of continuous early evening bright illumination Crafted from steel Comes with an outer oil burnished bronze / inner gold steel shade Requires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb Capable of being dimmed CUL rated for wet locations Dark sky compliant for reduced light pollution Dimensions Height: 15" Width: 11" Extension: 13" Product Weight: 5.3 lbs Shade Height: 13" Shade Width: 11" Shade Diameter: 11" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 60 watts Voltage: 120 volts Oil Burnished Bronze