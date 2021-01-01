From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting T0254 Hyannis Single Light 12-1/4" High Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Vaxcel Lighting T0254 Hyannis Single Light 12-1/4" High Outdoor Wall Sconce Featuring an iconic nautical-style design, the Hyannis flush-mount ceiling light will bring a coastal New England feel to your home's exterior. Features Crafted from steel Comes with a clear glass shade Requires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb Capable of being dimmed CUL rated for wet locations Dimensions Height: 12-1/4" Width: 5-1/2" Extension: 7-1/2" Product Weight: 4.1 lbs Shade Height: 4-1/2" Shade Width: 3-3/4" Shade Diameter: 3-3/4" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 60 watts Voltage: 120 volts Textured Black