Richelieu T020211BORB 23-13/16 Inch Wide 5 Hook Wooden Coat Rack Brushed Oil-Rubbed Bronze / Espresso Hooks Coat and Hat Hook Racks Coat Rack
Richelieu T020211BORB 23-13/16 Inch Wide 5 Hook Wooden Coat Rack Features:Designed to hold a wide variety of items such as coats, hats, back packs, scarves, purses and bagsBeautifully finished high quality wood backboard Contemporary design gives a sleek and simple styleSolid metal hooks add durability and a high-end feelAll mounting hardware included for installationSpecifications:Height: 3.4645"Width: 23.818"Projection: 4.0354"Number of Hooks: 5Material: Metal, WoodAvailable Finishes:NH02021030: Brushed Oil-Rubbed Bronze / EspressoT020210195: Brushed Nickel / WhiteT020211BORB (This Model): Brushed Oil-Rubbed Bronze / EspressoT020214195: Brushed Nickel / Black Coat Rack Brushed Oil-Rubbed Bronze / Espresso