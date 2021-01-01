Vaxcel Lighting T0168 Whitney 1 Light 8" Wide Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconce

Vaxcel Lighting T0168 Whitney 1 Light 8" Wide Outdoor Wall Sconce Features:Elegant glass clear seeded finished lantern shadeSteel manufactured for long lasting durabilityLantern style sconce offers a timeless and appealing lookLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26) (Not Included): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Wattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Number of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vCertification:UL Listed (Wet Location): Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.ETL Listed: Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Dimensions:Height: 16.75"Width: 10" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 6.75"Extension: 6.75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Dimensions: Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured Black