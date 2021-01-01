Dinosaur T-Rex Room Decor T-Rex Dinosaur Room Decor Boy Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This cute rawr dinosaur throw pillow makes the perfect T Rex dinosaur room decor for boys, toddlers, kids or dinosaur fans of any age. Share your love of T Rex and dinosaurs with this dinosaur for boys, girls or kids. This decorative dinosaur throw pillow is the perfect addition for any dinosaur room decoration for toddler boys. Makes a great T Rex dinosaur birthday gift or Christmas gift. Share your love of dinosaurs with this dinosaur for boys. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only