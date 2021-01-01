T-3415L Maine Small LED Pendant Light by Estiluz - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (113416260_1x034152672C)

Whimsical and playful, Maine Small LED Pendant Light is an example of modern sophistication. Reminiscent of the classical midcentury design, it casts direct light, perfect for modern living and dining rooms, as well and entryways and lobbies. Suitable for residential and hospitality applications. Founded more than 30 years ago in Spain, Estiluz creates high quality lighting designs. A wide variety of sconces, table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants and floor lamps, all with contemporary style and character, is available. Located in Sant Joan de les Abadesses, a small town situated in the north of Catalonia in Spain, Estiluz produces lighting fixtures for markets around the world. Shape: Dome. Color: Black. Finish: Black Lacquer Satin