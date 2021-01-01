T-2996 Siso Pendant Light by Estiluz - Color: Metallics (029967102)

The T-2996 Siso Pendant Light has a white, satinized glass shade surrounded by three decorative aluminum rings, giving out both direct and indirect light. The three interlinked rings orbit around the inner sphere which gives out a perfect light for an elegant, modern dining room. The height is adjustable and the cable is particularly fine and strong, making the body of the lamp seem to hover in a fixed point in the atmosphere. Founded more than 30 years ago in Spain, Estiluz creates high quality lighting designs. A wide variety of sconces, table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants and floor lamps, all with contemporary style and character, is available. Located in Sant Joan de les Abadesses, a small town situated in the north of Catalonia in Spain, Estiluz produces lighting fixtures for markets around the world. Shape: Globe. Color: Metallics.