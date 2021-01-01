From nshi
SZHWLKJ 10Pcs Aluminum Heat Sink, Cooling Radiator, CPU Cooler Industrial Control Components
Advertisement
The heat sink is processed into slotted fine teeth, which can enhance heat dissipation Used for routers, CPUs, IC radiators, PCBs, amplifiers, power supplies, modules, motherboards Can also be used for transistors, tubes, power boards, electrical appliances, and electronic components Aluminum heat sink come with stable structure, excellent performance and long service life Made of good-quality materials, resistant to rust and corrosion, strong and durable