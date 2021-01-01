SystemBuild 23.4"W x 12.4"D x 23.7"H Wall Cabinet, Black

SystemBuild 23.4"W x 12.4"D x 23.7"H Wall Cabinet, BlackAdd storage to your unused wall space with the SystemBuild Kendall 24” Wall CabinetMade of laminated MDF and particleboard, the water resistant black finish can be easily wiped clean with a damp clothTwo shelves, 1 adjustable, behind the 2 doors provides optimal storage for cleaning supplies, office supplies, or crafting tools. EZ Hang system gives you a level and sturdy hang on the first try. Soft closing hinges prevent slamming doorsComplete your room with the entire Kendall collection (each sold separately)The Wall Cabinet ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. Each shelf can support up to 30 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 23.68”H x 23.43”W x 12.4375”DSystemBuild warrants this product to be free from defects and agrees to remedy any such defect. This warranty covers one year from the date of original purchaseWith over 30 years' experience in RTA furniture, Ameriwood Home and SystemBuild offers a wide range of home furniture products for every room of the houseAcquired by Dorel Industries in 1978, Ameriwood Home and SystemBuild have become a leader of RTA furniture growing in Bedroom, Home Office, Entertainment, Storage and Youth products