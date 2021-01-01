From millwood pines
Syreeta Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 50"
This TV cabinet exudes a vintage charm and will be the center of attraction in your home interior. The exquisite craftsmanship and beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture unique and slightly different from the next. Provide ample storage space for your multimedia appliances, books, as well as various other items. Important note: The colors and wood grain may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique; the delivery is random.