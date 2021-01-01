UltraCruz Synthetic Vitamin E Immune Support Powder Horse Supplement, 1-lb bag

Help boost your hooved amigo’s immune system using UltraCruz Synthetic Vitamin E Horse Supplement. This unique supplement contains synthetic vitamin E, a fat-soluble vitamin that may function as an antioxidant in a convenient powder form. It is designed to work closely with selenium and vitamin C to support your horse’s immune system and protect his body from oxidative stress on a cellular level. It may also help relieve soreness and support healthy concentrations of iron, calcium and potassium. Ideal for all breeds in any stage of life, your mane man will look forward to this tasty supplement.