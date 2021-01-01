From the pillow collection
The Pillow Collection Synthetic Cotton Blend Throw Pillow
Add a burst of spring colors to your space with this gorgeous throw pillow. This accent pillow features a bold floral pattern with a pop of green and blue hues against a neutral background. This square pillow is ideal for your living room, bedroom or anywhere inside your home. Combine this decor pillow with solids and other patterns from the wide selection of pillows. 100% American-made and uses a combination of 55% cotton and 45% rayon materials. Size: 18" x 18", Color: Springtime