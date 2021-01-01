From synology inc.
Synology DiskStation DS118 Mini Desktop NAS Server, Realtek RTD1296 Quad-Core, 1GB DDR4 Synology SDRAM, 1TB SSD, Synology DSM Software
Synology DiskStation DS118 is a versatile, powerful, energy efficient and compact 1-Bay NAS ideal for small offices and home users; share and synchronize files across multiple devices and public cloud storage services OS Features: File Sync Across All Devices via Cloud Station Suite, File Access and Sharing via QuickConnect, Near Unlimited File Management and Sharing, 4K Multimedia Server Capabilities, Desktop Backup, Comprehensive Built-In Security Tools Ports: RJ-45 1GbE LAN Port; 2 x USB 3.0 Port; Memory: 1GB DDR4 Synology SDRAM; SSD Storage: 1TB SATA III Solid State Drive for Ultra Fast Storage; Processor: Realtek RTD1296 Quad-Core 1.4GHz 2MB CPU Synology NAS chassis comes in a sealed box Hard drives and memory upgrades included separately NOT installed, installation required