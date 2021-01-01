From visual land
Sync Digital AM/FM/MP3 Radio Earmuff (RST-63012)
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Digital AM/FM tuning with LCD display automatically searches for radio stations; hi-fidelity digital stereo radio reception, 10 pre-set stations and volume management technology lets you create a personal listening experience indoors or out AUX input jack can connect to MP3 players, mobile phones and other personal listening devices (cable included) Patented Air Flow Control technology reduces sound across all frequencies without increasing earcup size or weight Lightweight earcup design and padded headband with reinforced fork slides provide comfortable all-day wear at work; Snap-in ear cushions allow for easy maintenance and replacement Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) 25