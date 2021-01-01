From quoizel
Quoizel SYN8406 Syndall 14" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Titanium Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Quoizel SYN8406 Syndall 14" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a satin glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Intended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 Year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-3/4"Width: 5-1/2"Extension: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 3.35 lbsShade Height: 12-7/16"Shade Width: 3-7/8"Shade Depth: 3-7/8"Backplate Height: 13-3/4"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 972Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 17 watts Titanium