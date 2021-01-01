From quoizel

Quoizel SYN8406 Syndall 14" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Titanium Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Quoizel SYN8406 Syndall 14" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a satin glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Intended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 Year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-3/4"Width: 5-1/2"Extension: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 3.35 lbsShade Height: 12-7/16"Shade Width: 3-7/8"Shade Depth: 3-7/8"Backplate Height: 13-3/4"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 972Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 17 watts Titanium

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com