This knife is a part of our Small Lockbacks Family. Our small lockbacks provide extra portability without sacrificing knife durability or function. Each is amply equipped to serve as an everyday carrier or part of a collection. The Mini Blackhorn® is a must own Case product. Constructed with a locking blade, this knife is a blend of a fixed blade knife and a traditional pocket folder. The locking mechanism locks the blade when opening blade all the way. Push the Tumbler located at the top of the handle to release the locking mechanism and close the knife. This pocket knife features a locking Drop Point blade and a convenient lanyard hole at the bottom of the handle. The Drop Point blade is commonly used as a general work knife and can be used for tasks such as cutting and carving. This blade is very strong and versatile. The slim design allows for an easy fit in a pocket or purse. This knife is constructed with Case Tru-Sharp™ stainless steel which is a special high-carbon steel that helps the blades hold an edge longer than conventional steel. It also offers extraordinary blade strength and corrosion resistance. Comes conveniently packaged in a box. Made in Bradford, PA, USA from domestic and imported materials. Case Cutlery Black Syn Mini Blackhorn | FI00253