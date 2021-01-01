Sympathy Greeting Card - PAPYRUS

Offer condolences with a classic and beautiful sympathy card from Papyrus. This card features an arched floral design in shades of peach and yellow with green and stem in shades of green on a clean, white background with a premium translucent layered paper attachment. The inside message is a wish for better days and an acknowledgement of a difficult loss. Show them you care with a sympathy card from Papyrus. Includes matching envelope and gold hummingbird seal. Extra postage may be required.