From indie hair

Symmetry Series Case for iPhone Xs MAX NonRetail Packaging Hand Doodle

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with iPhone Xs MAX (NOT compatible with iPhone X/Xs/XR) Thin, sleek, stylish, pocket-friendly design, with wraparound colors and graphics add seamless style Durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles and raised, beveled edge helps protect touchscreen One-piece design pops on and off in a flash Includes limited lifetime warranty (see website for details) and is 100% authentic

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com