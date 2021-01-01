From janam
Symmetry Hard Anodized Nonstick Wok / Stir Fry Pan with Helper Handle - 14 Inch, Red
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Oven safe to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the induction-suitable stir frys heavy-duty hard-anodized aluminum construction delivers lasting durability Pfoa-free metal utensil safe interiors Features the totally) non-stick System of raised circles and triple layer, premium quality non-stick for long-lasting food release and easy clean up non-stick technology is so advanced, it lasts 10 times Longer than ordinary non-stick. Rubberized stainless steel handles offer a comfortable grasp; the helper handle aids in moving stir fry around the kitchen Attractive exterior adds sophistication and style to any kitchen, and this dishwasher-safe stir fry is the perfect addition to any collection