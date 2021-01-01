83" Symmetrical Sectional Sofa With Ottoman, Modern L-Shaped Corner Couch With Line-Like Design For Living Room

L-Shaped in design, this sectional complete with a matching ottoman is the perfect option to save valuable space in your home while remaining contemporary in style while acting as a great solution in tying your living room together. Exuding effortless class, this sofa features thick fabric with tufted accents running along the back cushions, which are generously stuffed so you can comfortably lean into your sectional after a long day. The seat cushions feature identical high density stuffing and are reinforced with thick springs to prevent sagging over time while supplying a slight pleasant rebound. The streamlined design is supported with a solid pinewood frame with exposed deep espresso tapered feet. Advantages:1. We produce this item in a big factory which has a low damage and defective rate.2. Compared with the same quality, the price is competitive.