Symmetrical Flower Abstract Blanket

All season soft warm blanket for couch, sofa, or bedroom decor. Give yourself a gift with this gorgeous super plush, the super warm blanket that is made from 100% polyester. This blanket is a delightful addition to any room in your home. The vibrant colors will complement any living room or bedroom. Keep warm on those chilly nights with this comfy, cozy and beautifully designed. Perfect for a quick nap or to snuggle up to watch your favorite TV show or read a book, this cozy blanket will be the perfect addition to any home. Size: 59" W x 71" L