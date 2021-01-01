From japanese kanji gifts & apparel
Japanese Kanji Gifts & Apparel Symbol-Japanese Calligraphy-Peace Kanji Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Japanese Kanji for peace features a Kanji symbol - a Chinese character adapted to the Japanese language - that says "peace" in a Japanese calligraphy writing style graphic. Perfect for someone that loves Japanese symbols or Japanese culture! Features distressed peace Japanese symbol Kanji graphic w/ with red Japanese circle called "Enso" or Zen circle, a Buddhism symbol. Great for Japanese art lover! Click the brand link for more Japanese Kanji symbol designs! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only