Kate and Laurel Sylvie "You can't use up Creativity" by Maja Tomljanovic Framed Canvas Wall Art 24 in. x 18 in., Gray

Inspire yourself every day with this beautiful quote by Maya Angelou. Displayed in a sleek modern frame, these fun, contemporary designs make for a vibrant statement to any room. this floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, nursery or any room in the home. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has 2-hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 18 in. tall x 24 in. wide x 1.6 in. deep. Print Name: "You Can't Use Up Creativity". About the Artist: Maja Tomljanovic A Samobor based illustrator and graphic designer, Maja loves to illustrate, play with pattern design, write with apple pencil and get messy with brushes and ink. Her artistic style is colorful and cheerful and you'll recognize her work by bright and vibrant colors. She draws inspiration from travelling to dog walking. She is fascinated by people and loves to draw them, particularly women. She aims to create artwork that people like to live with, like a friendly presence on the wall. Color: Gray.