18" x 24" Sylvie Wild and Free by Keely Reyes Framed Wall Canvas Set Gray - Kate & Laurel All Things Decor

Set yourself free and express your creative desires with this inspirational quote from Henry David Thoreau. "All good things are wild and free." Framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, office, or any room in the home. This art print also makes an excellent gift for birthdays, holidays, or house-warming parties. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has two hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 inches by 18 inches by 1.63 inches. Print Name: “Wild and Free”