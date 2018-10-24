18" x 24" Sylvie Think Happy Be Happy Blue Framed Canvas by Maggie Price Natural - Kate & Laurel All Things Decor

Inspire yourself to just do your best these days with this motivational wall art encouraging self-care by Maggie Price. Framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, office, or any room in the home that needs a friendly reminder to look for happiness. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has two hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 inches tall by 18 inches wide by 1.63 inches deep. Print Name:?Think Happy Be Happy Blue?