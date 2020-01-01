From kate and laurel

Kate and Laurel Sylvie Monstera and Roses Framed Canvas Wall Art by Maggie Stephenson, 18x24 Black, Chic Floral Art for Wall

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

TRANSITIONAL CANVAS WALL ART: Abstract floral art on framed high quality gallery-wrapped canvas. Display dimensions are 18 inches by 24 inchesQUALITY MATERIALS: Printed with UV-resistant inks to provide increased durability and fade resistanceEASY TO HANG: The frame is made with a premium lightweight polystyrene and has metal sawtooth hangers already attached to the backLOCALLY FRAMED: Gallery wrapped canvas is printed and hand framed in Waunakee, Wisconsin, USA of domestic and imported partsARTIST DESIGNED: Print "Monstera and Roses" ©2020 Maggie Stephenson

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com