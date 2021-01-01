From kate and laurel

Kate and Laurel Sylvie "Modern Baby Giraffe" by Rachel Lee Framed Canvas Wall Art 24 in. x 18 in., Black

$54.99
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

This little giraffe is ready for dreamland in this modern, minimalist print by artist Rachel Lee of My Dream Wall. This floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, nursery, or any room in the home. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has two hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 in. tall x 18 in. wide x 1.63 in. deep. Print Name: "Modern Baby Giraffe". Color: Black.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com