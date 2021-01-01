Kate and Laurel Sylvie "llama Mesatawe" by Rachel Lee of My Dream Wall 24 in. x 18 in. Framed Canvas Wall Art, Natural

This llama wall art adds a pop of color to your average decor in your living room, bedroom, entryway or office. This portrait was printed on high-quality canvas in Waunakee, Wisconsin. This floating canvas wall art makes a great addition to any living room, bedroom, kitchen or even a nursery. We print this art on gallery wrapped canvas and frame it in a natural high-quality polystyrene frame. Each printed canvas also includes 2-sawtooth hangers already attached to the inset back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 in. tall x 18 in. wide x 1.6 in. deep. Print name: "Hedgehog Pineapple" by Rachel Lee. About the Artist: Rachel Lee found her passion for graphic design in Hong Kong. Her work is inspired by nature, wildlife, mid-century modern design and folk art. She is a mother of 2 children and lives in Sydney, Australia. She enjoys creating art, traveling, hot chocolate and dogs. Rachel draws a lot of her artistic inspiration from the nation of Australia, which holds an extra-special place in her heart.