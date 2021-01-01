Kate and Laurel Sylvie Hello, I’m Reese the VP of HR Framed Canvas Wall Art by The Creative Bunch Studio, 18x24 Gray, Whimsical Rabbit Animal Art for Office

"I'm Reese the Rabbit and being the VP of HR, I am all ears to everyone who wants to talk. I'm hoppy to help employees make the most of their time here at the company and will always be there to support their needs." Where ever your office is, The Creative Bunch studio has created the perfect office art for your space. Add one or multiple animals to your walls to create the most fun whimsical environment. Framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, nursery, or any room in the home. This art print also makes an excellent gift for birthdays, holidays, or house-warming parties. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has two hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 inches by 18 inches by 1.63 inches. Print Name: “Hello, I’m Reese the VP of HR”