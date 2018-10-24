18" x 24" Sylvie Friendly Tiger Portrait Framed Canvas by Teju Reval Gray - Kate & Laurel All Things Decor

Take your family on an exotic safari without leaving your house with this beautiful canvas art of an adorable tiger. Framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, nursery, or any room in the home. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has two hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 inches tall by 18 inches wide by 1.63 inches deep. Print Name: “Friendly Tiger Portrait”