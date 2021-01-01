Kate and Laurel Sylvie "Calf 4" by Tai Prints Framed Canvas Wall Art, Natural

Capture the beautiful detail of a working farm and decorate the walls in your home with the gorgeous look of a professional photographic image. A magnificent portrait view of this sweet baby cow is wonderfully positioned head-on in this delightful print. Printed and framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this framed floating canvas art with the spectacular look of black and white in modern farmhouse style will be pure pleasure to look at in nursery, children's room or any room in the home a lovely print will brighten the space. Printed on imported gallery wrapped canvas and framed in a high-quality polystyrene frame, this wall art has two metal sawtooth hangers already attached to the inset MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 in. tall x 18 in. wide x 1.6 in. deep. Artist Biography: Simon Te (Russia) is a new artist, just getting his start 2 years ago. He is a self-taught photographer and graphic designer. It's been very hard work, but he has come a long way with tutorials and practice. Simon draws inspiration from contemporary art and the freedom of expression. He likes the simplicity of lines and forms created by nature itself. Simon is anticipating an exciting future ahead. Color: Natural.