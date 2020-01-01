From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Sylvie Boom Box Boy 1 Framed Canvas Wall Art by Molly Fabiano, 18x24 Black, Science Fiction Robot Art for Wall
Advertisement
TRANSITIONAL CANVAS WALL ART: Sci-fi rad robot skateboarding art on framed high quality gallery-wrapped canvas. Display dimensions are 18 inches by 24 inchesQUALITY MATERIALS: Printed with UV-resistant inks to provide increased durability and fade resistanceEASY TO HANG: The frame is made with a premium lightweight polystyrene and has metal sawtooth hangers already attached to the backLOCALLY FRAMED: Gallery wrapped canvas is printed and hand framed in Waunakee, Wisconsin, USA of domestic and imported partsARTIST DESIGNED: Print "Boom Box Boy 1" ©2020 Molly Fabiano