Kate and Laurel Sylvie "Animal Studio Cheetah" by Amy Peterson Art Studio Framed Canvas Wall Art 24 in. x 18 in., Gold

This framed canvas wall art brings a touch of whimsy to any room. This baby cheetah, captured by Amy Peterson, is sure to spruce up any room in your home. Framed in a sleek modern gold frame, this fun, contemporary design is the perfect art piece to add to your home decor collection. Printed and this framed floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, nursery or any room in the home. Printed on gallery wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has 2-hangers already attached to the natural wood colored MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 in. tall x 18 in. wide x 1.6 in. deep. Print Name: "Cheetah". About the artist: Amy Peterson started working on her craft at an early age and continues to sharpen her skills as a production artist in many of San Francisco's technical creative agencies. Creating colorful and uplifting art is the key to Amy's "Happy Place". Her favorite pieces come together with the helping hands of a good cup of coffee and some great music. Nothing ignites her passion like creating work that brings joy and good vibes into the world.