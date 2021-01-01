Kate and Laurel Sylvie "Always Tired Club" by Duchess Plum (Aislinn Simmonds) Framed Canvas Wall Art 24 in. x 18 in., Natural

The Always Tired Club: The most relatable club (and art print) of all time. This floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, office, or any room in the home that needs a touch of humor. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has two hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 in. tall x 18 in. wide x 1.63 in. deep. Print Name: "Always Tired Club". Color: Natural.