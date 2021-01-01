Kate and Laurel Sylvie "Abstract Face" by Simon Te of Tai Prints Framed Canvas Wall Art Set 24 in. x 18 in., Black

Unify your home decor with multiple art pieces designed by abstract artist Marcello Velho. Displayed in a sleek modern frame, this will provide you with a beautiful conversation and statement piece. this floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, nursery or any room in the home. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has 2-hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 in. tall x 18 in. wide x 1.6 in. deep. Print Name: "MV Abstract Face-1 (left) and MV Abstract Face-2 (right)" About the Artist: Marcello Velho was born in Miami, Florida and is now based in Brighton. England. He studied at the Arts Institute Bournemouth in England. Velho is Known for his experimental and ambiguous compositions, working across different mediums including publications, posters and textile design. Color: Black.