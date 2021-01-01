LEDVANCE Sylvania Vintage Fixture, Bulb Included, Antique Black 60059 Lincoln Barn Lantern Light, LED, Semi-Flush Mount, Dimmable, 0

SPECIFICATION: 4.5" Diameter Canopy, 8" Height and 8" Width GET THE LOOK: Pair with vintage style filament bulb for a trendy solution to update your space POPULAR APPLICATION: Perfect for kitchens, dining areas, hallways, foyers or where classic vintage style is desired WHAT'S INCLUDED: Includes Fixture and 1 clear 800-lumen St19 Filament Bulb WE STAND BY OUR PRODUCTS SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: All are designed and manufactured to the highest possible standards to best suit your lighting application requirements and all are backed by the SYLVANIA brand, an industry leader in lighting solutions for over a century Does not ship to California, Manufacturer: SYLVANIA