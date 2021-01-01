From ledvance

LEDVANCE Sylvania LED TruWave Natural Series PAR16 Light Bulb, 50W Equivalent Efficient 6W, GU10 Bi-Pin Base, Dimmable 3000K Neutral White, 1 Pack (40932)

$7.99
In stock
Make your home a place of comfort with better light that minimizes unnecessary blue light SYLVANIA TruWave Technology creates a nurturing environment for your family by filling your home with light most like the Sun's Natural Light FEEL BETTER with better light that supports an improved sleep wake/cycle and can help you fall asleep easier SEE BETTER with better light that’s more soothing for your eyes when reading and shows real, vivid colors, whites and skin tones! LIVE BETTER with better light that gives you the benefits of the Sun's Natural Light all day and night, Weight: 0.143 Pounds, Manufacturer: SYLVANIA

