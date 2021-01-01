SYLVANIA LED TruWave Natural Series A19 Light Bulb, 60W Equivalent, Efficient 13W, Dimmable, 800 Lumens, Frosted 5000K, Daylight - 16 Pack (40814)

Make your home a place of comfort with better light that minimizes unnecessary blue light. These LEDs offer 800 lumens of brightness, a color temperature of 5000K, and a lifespan of 15,000 hours backed by our standard 5-year warranty. SYLVANIA TruWave Technology creates a nurturing environment for your family by filling your home with light most like the Sun's Natural Light. With a 90 CRI rendering, see the clear contrast and difference TruWave LEDs make. FEEL BETTER with better light that supports an improved sleep wake/cycle and can help you fall asleep easier. SEE BETTER with better light that’s more soothing for your eyes when reading and shows real, vivid colors, whites and skin tones! LIVE BETTER with better light that gives you the benefits of the Sun's Natural Light all day and night. GUARANTEE: Backed by our standard 5-year SYLVANIA warranty., Manufacturer: LEDVANCE