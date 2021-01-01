LEDVANCE SYLVANIA LED A19 Light Bulb, 60W Equivalent, Efficient 9W, CEC Compliant, 10 Year, Non-Dimmable, 2700K, 800 Lumens, 90 CRI, Soft White - 24 Pack (41372)

GREAT VALUE - 24 pack of CEC (California) Compliant LED bulbs with 800 lumens of light output at only 9 watts. Replace your old incandescent bulbs for a brighter and more energy-efficient home. LONG-LASTING – These bulbs are a great energy-saving replacement for old incandescent bulbs because they have a total lifespan of up to 11,000 hours. You won't need to constantly change your light bulbs anymore. ENERGY-SAVING – These LED light bulbs require less energy and can save you up to 85% on your energy bill. Each soft white bulb works as a great replacement for an old 60W incandescent bulb. QUALITY ILLUMINATION - With a CRI (color rendering index) of 90 this bulb will bring out a rich, natural soft white color wherever it is installed. NO WARM-UP TIME – These A19 bulbs have no warm-up time. When you flip the switch, they light up instantly with a full 800 lumens of brightness and a stable soft white color., Manufacturer: SYLVANIA