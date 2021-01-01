Sylvana LED Wall / Ceiling Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (E2G1937585)

The Sylvana LED Wall / Ceiling Light from Huxe brings a crisp, precise form to modern spaces. Extending from a smooth, metal, disc-shaped wall mount is a clean, glowing orb with a matching trim band of polished metal along its perimeter. The crystal clear glass shade contains an inner, frosted acrylic layer that houses the LED lamping and creates a soothing, slightly muted display of light that complements the frontal, direct glow. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Globe. Color: White. Finish: Natural Aged Brass