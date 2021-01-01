Jennifer Taylor Sylvan Farmhouse Oak Tuxedo Armchair, Natural White, Natural White/Linen

To add a bit of rustic flavor to your home decor, look no further than the Sylvan Tuxedo Armchair Collection by Jennifer Taylor Home. Featuring an all-natural textured wood grain oak frame, these armchairs provide solid support and exceeding comfort with their tufted seat upholstered in a fine linen-polyester blend. The classically squared tuxedo style brings an air of sophistication to living rooms, studies, and bedrooms, and the chairs attractive antique brass nailheads put an elegant spin on your lounging. And to bring your whole room together, be sure to check out the matching Sylvan Cocktail Storage Ottoman and Sofa. Due to the many variations in monitors and browsers, colors may appear different on different monitors. Since it is not possible to guarantee our online colors will look the same on all computers, we do not guarantee that what you see accurately portrays the color of the actual product. If it is important that the sample be exact, we highly recommended that you order a swatch sample first, before placing the order. Color: Natural White/Linen.