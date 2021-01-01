From surya
Surya Sylloda 20-in x 20-in Coral 100% Cotton Indoor Decorative Cover in Orange | LJS003-2020
Advertisement
Our Sylloda collection offers a whimsical presentation of the modern form that will completely revitalize your decor space. The screen printed woven construction of these pieces boasts durability and will provide charm to your decor space. Made with cotton in India. Spot clean only, line dry. Surya Sylloda 20-in x 20-in Coral 100% Cotton Indoor Decorative Cover in Orange | LJS003-2020