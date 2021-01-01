From sea gull lighting

Sea Gull Lighting Syll 5-in W 1-Light Chrome Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce ENERGY STAR | 4130801EN-05

$69.67 on sale
($81.96 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Syll is modern inspired design bath family that brings streamlined, practical elegance to your home. A geometric, rectangular frame and wall plate hold the angled arms with sleek candle cup detailing. Syll offers a stylish Brushed Nickel and Chrome finish frames, with brilliant frosted beveled glass panels in the Syll vanity fixtures. Ideal for luxe or mid-century modern interiors, the visual interest provides a reinvention of the popular glass design. Sea Gull Lighting Syll 5-in W 1-Light Chrome Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce ENERGY STAR | 4130801EN-05

