Sykora 39.37 Console Table

Modern style design:modern and popular style, high contrast of the rubber wood drawer front and legs against the light white color of the body, this color pairing not only looks striking but also infuse any room in your home with its bold style.Superior Functionality:Perfectly height as a console table for the grab-and-dash out the door on busy mornings, Letters, wallets, keys or whatever you might need to store. Two spacious drawers provide ample room for everything you need, receipt, file, magazine etc.In addition to the drawer, this console table also features three open shelves to provide you complete flexibility to design or decor your home with personality.Whole flat design:invisible groove handle hidden under the drawer front, keep the unique integrality and artistic of the drawer front. To open, simply hook your finger through the handle and pull towards you.The best material:Solid rubber wood drawer front and legs, ensure the stability of the cabinet.All the rest of this cabinet are made of E1 degree MDF material, which is the superior material. The surface is UV painting , which can prevent a small minor scratches.Specification:Product name: Console table-Solid rubber wood drawer front and legsMaterial: MDF, Rubber woodFinish: UV paintingColor: White with original wood colorAssemble required: 120 minPackage Cartons: 1 pcCountry of Original: China