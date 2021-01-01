From elegant lighting
Sydney 20" Polished nickel 9 Light Flush Mount With Silver Shade Royal Cut Crystal Trim
Advertisement
Part of Sydney Collection from Elegant LightingPolished nickel finishRoyal cut crystal trimCircular steel frameThree tiers of royal-cut silver-shade crystalsPolished nickel finished steel hardwareSteel fixtureNumber of lights: 9Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 60wMaximum bulb wattage: 540wVoltage: 110v-125vSilver grey crystal colorNumber of tiers: 3.Timeless splendor and modern refinement are brought together in flush-mount Sydney fixtures. Dazzling in dining rooms, staircases, or hallways, the Sydney collection flaunts stunning tiers of royal-cut crystals in clear, golden teak, or silver shade. A circular mocha-brown or polished-nickel finished steel frame adds understated charm to this stunning flush-mount lamp.