Well Woven Sydney Lulu's Lattice Moroccan Trellis Gold 3 ft. x 10 ft. Runner Rug

Transform your flooring with the Well Woven 3 ft. x 10 ft. Runner. This runner is designed to lighten up any narrow hall in your house. With a modern style, this runner is great for contemporary layouts. It is crafted with stain-resistant fabrics and has fade-resistant materials, ensuring that it won't discolor. Made from 100% polypropylene, it is an extremely durable option for your home. Designed with gold features, it adds to the soft and chic atmosphere of your room. Embellished with a geometric motif, this rectangular rug will achieve a modern look with crisp, clean lines. Boasting a plush pile, it gives a lavish feel to your flooring.